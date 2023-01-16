Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 118.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 273.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in AbbVie by 149.3% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

