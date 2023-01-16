Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Linde Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $334.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

