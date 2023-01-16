Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.98 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

