Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,574 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

