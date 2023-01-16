Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 174,117 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.