Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 42,719 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT opened at $145.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

