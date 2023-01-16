Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aperam from €29.50 ($31.72) to €31.40 ($33.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($59.14) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.84.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
