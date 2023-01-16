AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.93 and its 200-day moving average is $288.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

