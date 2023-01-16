Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,529.10

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and approximately $26,529.10 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,636.91 or 0.07724790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

