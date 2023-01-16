Analyzing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International -17.29% -15.26% 5.79% Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.21 billion 0.26 $66.89 million ($2.70) -1.64 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for WW International and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 3 2 0 2.17 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

WW International presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 59.14%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.07%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than WW International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of WW International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wag! Group beats WW International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

