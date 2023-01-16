Analyzing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bonterra Energy
|22.92%
|18.34%
|8.22%
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
|5.93%
|6.58%
|4.26%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bonterra Energy
|$200.75 million
|0.90
|$143.06 million
|$1.64
|2.97
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
|$2.25 billion
|1.12
|$141.41 million
|$5.15
|19.60
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bonterra Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 96.78%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..
Volatility & Risk
Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bonterra Energy beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.