Analyzing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 22.92% 18.34% 8.22% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.93% 6.58% 4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 0.90 $143.06 million $1.64 2.97 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 1.12 $141.41 million $5.15 19.60

Analyst Ratings

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 96.78%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

