Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $69.40

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $63.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,151,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

