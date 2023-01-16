Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $28.32

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €29.60 ($31.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRRVY opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

