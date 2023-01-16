Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.73. 78,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,189. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

