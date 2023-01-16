American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 6.3 %

AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 53,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

