American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 6.3 %
AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 53,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About American Lithium Minerals
