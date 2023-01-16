Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $115.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.88.

GOOG opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

