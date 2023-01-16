Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.40 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.01425942 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007275 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016901 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028762 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.01776160 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

