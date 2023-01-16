Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,209,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $329,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.