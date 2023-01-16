Aleph Zero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $188.19 million and $1.71 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 194,136,152 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

