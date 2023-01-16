Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aleafia Health Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:ALEAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
