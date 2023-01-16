Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $1.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00254400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00103086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00059934 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00027853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

