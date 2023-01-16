Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 512.1% in January

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,700 shares, an increase of 512.1% from the December 31st total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Africa Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

AOIFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $854.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

