aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $100.06 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $100.06 million and $23.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004903 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,787,511 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

