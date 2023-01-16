Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in January

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Shares of ADVZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,533. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adventus Mining (ADVZF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.