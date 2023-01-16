Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in January

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of ADVZF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,533. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

