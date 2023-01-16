Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $151.03 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $242.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $170.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

