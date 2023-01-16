Adshares 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $694,028.20 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $45.87 million and $694,028.20 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004778 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002031 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

