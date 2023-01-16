Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a growth of 537.7% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ACST. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.71 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

