Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Update

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abri SPAC I Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $10.31 on Monday. Abri SPAC I has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Abri SPAC I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 55.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

