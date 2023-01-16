ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,072.03

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $29,072.03 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025431 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28,596.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.