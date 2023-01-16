AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,643 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $128,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.60. 196,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

