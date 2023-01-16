90,081 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Crocs makes up approximately 1.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

