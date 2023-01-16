7Pixels Price Reaches $4.57 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00021574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $74.01 million and approximately $39,119.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.57236039 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,059.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

