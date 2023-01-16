791,966 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,340,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $17,059,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.99. 47,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,133. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

