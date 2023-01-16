77,708 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,600. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

