670 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

