43,860 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,491 shares of company stock worth $3,165,962. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,011. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

