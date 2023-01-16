1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

FCOB stock remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.