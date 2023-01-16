1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $35.72 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. 1peco has a market cap of $35.72 million and $1,781.27 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00431857 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.42 or 0.30313157 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00760292 BTC.

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

