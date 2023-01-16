1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 1.7% This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $7,923.45 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $62.88 or 0.00301472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

