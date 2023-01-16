1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Reaches $63.56 on Top Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $4,129.85 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $63.56 or 0.00298315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00435309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.91 or 0.30555498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00749988 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.