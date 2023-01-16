146,160 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 146,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $42.00 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.