Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $227,388.72 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.49 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $164.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

