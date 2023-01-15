Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 74,059 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,059 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

