Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 21,243 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter.

IOO opened at $67.05 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

