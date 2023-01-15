Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,045,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $381.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.97. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

