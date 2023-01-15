Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $376,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $50.28 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

