Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Emles Federal Contractors ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Emles Federal Contractors ETF Stock Performance
BATS FEDX opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.
