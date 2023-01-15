Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 849.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

