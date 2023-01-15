Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $403.18 million and $74.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00427567 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.65 or 0.30199923 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00884737 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,065,040,127 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
