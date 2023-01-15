Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.87.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

